Nine Aftershocks | Chenab Valley continues to shake for 6th day

Bhaderwah: Back-to-back tremors and aftershocks continue to jolt Chenab Valley as the ninth earthquake within a week struck the region at 9 am on Sunday.

After Saturday’s earthquake at 9:55 pm, which had an intensity of 4.4 on the Richter scale, the epicenter of which was located near Bhaderwah town, within 6 hours another tremor was felt at 3.50 am measuring 4.1 sending residents into panic.

The earth again shook although mildly as an aftershock of low intensity of 2.2-magnitude at 9 am.

According to an image shared by the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake at 3.50 am was 11 km east of Bhaderwah town between Jai Ghati and Alni-gangota in Bhalessa.

The 4.4-magnitude quake was struck at latitude of 32.96 degrees north and longitude of 75.79 with 11 km depth.

ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary told Greater Kashmir that though an alert was sounded across the hilly district of Doda, but no further report of any loss of life, injury, or damage to structures had been reported so far.