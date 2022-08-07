[ NITI Aayog Meet ] Focus on trade, tourism, technology: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday made a strong case for modernising agriculture, animal husbandry, and food processing to help the country become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector.

The PM also asked the states to focus on promoting 3Ts – Trade, Tourism, and Technology - to reduce imports and increase exports, said an official release after the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog.

“We should encourage people to use local goods wherever possible,” he said. “‘Vocal for local' is not the agenda of an individual political party but a common goal. India needs to focus on modernised agriculture, animal husbandry, and food processing to become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector.”