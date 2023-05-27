Niti Aayog Meeting | Boycott of some CMs unfortunate: Ravi Shankar

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on several Chief Ministers for boycotting the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday termed the move as “unfortunate”.

PM Modi on Saturday chaired the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. Addressing a news conference, Prasad said, “Hundred important topics are to be discussed in the NITI Aayog meeting today. NITI Aayog is an important platform for the country’s development plan. This is the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. Its boycott by some state chief ministers is unfortunate.”

“Important issues are discussed in NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, important decisions are taken and its implementation is also done on the ground. Hundred issues have been fixed for the eighth Governing Council meeting. If the Chief Ministers do not come here then it means they aren’t bringing the voice of the people of their state. Shouldn’t they get benefits?” Prasad said.

“Today eight chief ministers are not coming to the Niti Aayog meeting. CM Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, CM MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, CM K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana, CM Nitish Kumar of Bihar, CM Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and CM Bhagwant Mann of Punjab. It is being said that Ashok Gehlot is not coming due to health reasons. But there is no representation from his side. We will have to see how many other Congress chief ministers arrive,” a senior BJP leader said.