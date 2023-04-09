Nitin Gadkari to review Zojila, Z-Morh tunnel works

Ganderbal: A high-level Parliamentary Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) comprising several Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha led by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and would visit Sonamarg on Monday.

Officials said that the Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament attached to the MoRTH arrived in Kashmir on Sunday on a two-day visit and would visit Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Monday where they would review the progress of work on twin tunnels coming up on the Srinagar-Leh Highway including Asia’s longest Zojila Tunnel and Z-Morh Tunnel.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Gadkari, Union Minister of State (MoS) V K Singh along with at least 20 other MPs would visit the area to witness the progress of Z-Morh Tunnel on Monday.