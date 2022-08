Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Mukhrani Devi, mother of Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said: “I am grieved to learn about the demise of Mukhrani Devi. May the Almighty give courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss. Prayers for the departed soul.”