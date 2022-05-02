Nitishwar Kumar visits Hazratbal, Makhdoom Sahab (RA) shrine to oversee Eid arrangements

The Principal Secretary took on-spot assessment and got first-hand information on the facilities being provided by the concerned departments with regard to sanitation, uninterrupted water and power facilities and other civil works of cleanliness in and around the Hazratbal Shrine and Ziyarat Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

During the visit the Principal Secretary was informed by the concerned about the arrangements of security, electricity, water supply, cleanliness, fire service, transport and medical aid which have been put in place for devotees in these places.

While reviewing arrangements at Hazratbal Shrine, the Principal Secretary directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the Shrines, separate arrangement for women, necessary arrangement of tents to cover maximum open space, besides proper matting on the open paths so that devotees do not face any difficulty while offering prayers.