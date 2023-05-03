NJJM’s tech team satisfied about Jal Jeevan Mission’s progress in J&K

Srinagar: A technical team of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) in Srinagar on Wednesday expressed satisfaction about the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)’s progress in Jammu and Kashmir and suggested improvements to make water testing more accurate.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a technical team of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) headed by Neeraj Sharma and accompanied by Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) J&K Ghulam Nabi Itoo visited the J&K-level Water Testing Laboratory (WTL) in Srinagar.
The team that is on a three-day visit to Kashmir for inspection of ongoing works under JJM and review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in J&K expressed satisfaction about the progress of JJM in J&K.
At WTL in Srinagar, the technical team enquired about the various parameters being tested.
Mission Director JJM apprised the team about various initiatives being taken at the village level to improve water testing through Field Test Kits and their demonstration on ‘Back to Village’ and ‘Block Diwas’ organised at district level.
The team was apprised about the upgraded facilities and equipment being procured to make J&K water testing lab NABL compliant.
During the visit, the NJJM team gave some suggestions for improving the overall system and making water testing more accurate so that the goal of JJM of providing quality drinking water to the inhabitants was achieved.
The team also suggested utilising the collage labs for testing and continuous capacity building of lab staff.