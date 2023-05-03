NJJM’s tech team satisfied about Jal Jeevan Mission’s progress in J&K

Srinagar: A technical team of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) in Srinagar on Wednesday expressed satisfaction about the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)’s progress in Jammu and Kashmir and suggested improvements to make water testing more accurate.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a technical team of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India, National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) headed by Neeraj Sharma and accompanied by Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) J&K Ghulam Nabi Itoo visited the J&K-level Water Testing Laboratory (WTL) in Srinagar.

The team that is on a three-day visit to Kashmir for inspection of ongoing works under JJM and review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in J&K expressed satisfaction about the progress of JJM in J&K.