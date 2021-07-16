‘No ban order on animal slaughtering’
‘No ban order on animal slaughtering’

Srinagar: The Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department today clarified that the Jammu and Kashmir government has not issued any ban order on slaughtering of animals in accordance with rules.

“Animal Welfare Board of India every year issues advisory regarding animal slaughtering to be carried out while following laws and rules. The same advisory has been issued this year also and has been forwarded to the concerned authorities,” an official statement said.

