NO COMPROMISE ON MERIT | Govt cancels JKSSB, FAAs, JE Civil recruitment; recommends CBI probe into selection process

Jammu: Though after dithering for over a month yet true to its resolve to make no compromise on “merit and corrupt practices”, J&K government on Sunday finally announced to scrap the recruitment of Finance Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) Civil by JKSSB.

The government also ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the selection process. Reiterating its assurance that the culprits won’t be spared, it also warned that the merit won’t be compromised.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process. Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won’t be any compromise on merit,” Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), J&K tweeted on its official twitter handle.