No constitutional provision excludes its applicability in J&K: SC

New Delhi: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday said that there were no provisions in the Indian Constitution which exclude its applicability to Jammu and Kashmir.

It observed that ‘J&K is an integral part of India and surely the jurisdiction of every democratically elected institution in India is not excluded in its application and has to be dealt with a provision of the Constitution’.

Senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi contended that “the basic theme of Kashmir is entirely different in terms of accession to the Dominion of India and it did not merge like other states”.

During the hearing, it was argued that asymmetrical federalism provides for protection against majoritarianism, adding that the Constitution itself is also anti-majoritarianism.