No Covid death in J&K after 3 months

Srinagar: Signifying the downward trend of Covid graph, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported no Covid related death after a gap of three months.

During the second Covid wave, J&K had reported over 60 deaths several times when the graph was at its peak. However, with a slump in infection cases, the number of fatalities too witnessed a dip.

After March 25, the Union Territory today for the first time did not record any fatality attributed to Covid infection in a day.