No Covid death in J&K after 3 months

Srinagar: Signifying the downward trend of Covid graph, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported no Covid related death after a gap of three months.
During the second Covid wave, J&K had reported over 60 deaths several times when the graph was at its peak. However, with a slump in infection cases, the number of fatalities too witnessed a dip.
After March 25, the Union Territory today for the first time did not record any fatality attributed to Covid infection in a day.
Not only Covid-related deaths are on decline, there is an obvious slump in the number of fresh cases. J&K today reported 155 infection cases, the lowest daily tally in 16 weeks. As per the details shared by the health department, of the total infection cases, 42 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 318848.
Srinagar reported 33 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 10, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 8, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 14, Shopian 2, Jammu 12, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Doda 11, Kathua 0, Samba 2, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 4, Ramban 2 and Reasi 6.
The number of positive cases has also fallen below the 3,000 mark. Currently there are 2709 active positive cases in J&K—1226 in Jammu and 1483 in the Valley.
Moreover, 448 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—228 from Jammu division and 220 from Kashmir Division. So far 311782 people have recovered while 4357 people have succumbed to the virus. Besides this, 98.12 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.
The official bulletin also informs that no confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 31 in the UT of J&K.
The bulletin further said that out of 10673690 test results available, 10354842 samples have been tested as negative till today.
Till date 2570745 persons have been enlisted for observation and they included 8989 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2709 in isolation and 275937 in home surveillance. Besides, 2278753 persons have completed their surveillance period.
As per official figures, there are 2423 Covid dedicated beds, 2019 isolation beds (with 1951 vacant beds) and 404 ICU beds (with 384 vacant beds) in Jammu division.
Similarly, there are 3353 Covid dedicated beds, 3074 isolation beds out of which 2966 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds (with 231 vacant beds) in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 Covid dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds (with 4917 beds vacant) and 683 ICU beds (with 615 vacant beds) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.