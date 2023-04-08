No dearth of budget for J&K’s development: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that there was no dearth of budget for the development of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Tulip Garden at Sanasar, the first such park for Jammu division, the LG said, “There is no dearth of budget for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said that all citizens should work together for the progress of the society with a positive approach to build a modern, industrialised, and prosperous J&K.

Congratulating the tourists and local residents on the occasion, the LG said, “The garden spread over 40 kanal with 2.75 lakh tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district will provide major impetus to tourism and trade activities.”