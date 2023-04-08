No dearth of budget for J&K’s development: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that there was no dearth of budget for the development of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Tulip Garden at Sanasar, the first such park for Jammu division, the LG said, “There is no dearth of budget for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
He said that all citizens should work together for the progress of the society with a positive approach to build a modern, industrialised, and prosperous J&K.
Congratulating the tourists and local residents on the occasion, the LG said, “The garden spread over 40 kanal with 2.75 lakh tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district will provide major impetus to tourism and trade activities.”
Observing that the tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways, he said that with breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality, it could create a niche for itself on the global tourism map and administration was committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources.
“As a ‘Tourism Mission’ initiative 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi and religious sites, 75 new cultural and heritage sites, and 75 new tracks are being developed in J&K to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” the LG said.
He said that the development of water parks at twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu, establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch would help in building local capacities, boost employment, and favourable climate to entrepreneurship.
The LG said that today even small and remote villages were dreaming big and with ample opportunities, people-focused inclusive and sustainable development policies and availability of robust infrastructure, they were capitalising on their immense resources to emerge stronger.
He said that the administration was working for the Aam Aadmi and inclusiveness was at the centre of the journey to high growth.
“With participatory governance approach and people’s cooperation we will create a better future for the generations to come,” the LG said.
He said that the PM's mantra of development and heritage was guiding them in this journey.
“Today, J&K has become the most preferred tourist destination. ‘Caravan tourism’ as well as development of unexplored destinations will give new momentum to J&K's tourism growth,” the LG said.
He said that Rs 447 crore had been allocated to the tourism sector this year to develop J&K as a modern and smart tourist destination.
“Samba Fort, Hari Parbat and General Zorawar Singh Palace will also be renovated to revive the ageless cultural legacy,” the LG said.
He urged the people, Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives and the youth to actively participate in the Gram Sabha meetings being organised in all Halka Panchayats of J&K on April 10 to prepare a development plan for the Gram Panchayats.
The LG said that the construction of the 2.5 km long road from Sana village to Sanasar would be approved in two months.
On the issue of the playground, he said that a tender would be floated soon for developing the playground on the identified 50 kanal land in Ramban.
He assured that the sports infrastructure would be developed on the Railway Ground for the youth.
Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ramban, Shamshad Shan thanked the LG-led J&K administration for developing the tourism sector of Ramban.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Administrative Secretary Tourism Department Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, DC Ramban Mussarat Islam were also present on the occasion.