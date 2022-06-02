No end to traffic jams on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: The commuters and drivers of various types of vehicles were up against huge inconvenience due to the traffic congestion between Nashri - Ramban ,Ramban and Ramsu sector of highway on Thursday. However, traffic officials said traffic congestion remained at a few places due to ongoing four lane construction work.
Huge rush of vehicular traffic was witnessed on the highway for Srinagar and Jammu on Thursday while commuters and drivers were confronted with traffic jams at various places between Nahsri to Banihal sector of highway.
Commuters and drivers alleged that traffic police cops were not being deployed at sensitive bottleneck places of the highway due to which heavy load carriers (trucks) and passenger vehicles are plying at snail’s pace on this portion of the highway since Thursday morning.
Commuters and drivers stuck in traffic congestion at Mehar Ramban, said due to narrow road stretches at various places two vehicles cannot pass simultaneously the heavy load carriers are crossing these portions of highway with difficulty and takes more time then light and medium vehicles due to this reason long queue of vehicles stuck in to traffic jams.
Local commuters demanded from the authorities to take necessary measures for regulating and streamlining of traffic especially at the construction sites between Nashri Ramban and Ramban and Banihal stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and better road condition light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Srinagar towards Jammu after assessing traffic situation on highway on Friday.
The cut off timings for valley bound LMVs, private cars from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed 7am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 8 am to 1 pm. The cut off timings for Jammu bound light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.