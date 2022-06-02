No end to traffic jams on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Commuters and drivers alleged that traffic police cops were not being deployed at sensitive bottleneck places of the highway due to which heavy load carriers (trucks) and passenger vehicles are plying at snail’s pace on this portion of the highway since Thursday morning.

Commuters and drivers stuck in traffic congestion at Mehar Ramban, said due to narrow road stretches at various places two vehicles cannot pass simultaneously the heavy load carriers are crossing these portions of highway with difficulty and takes more time then light and medium vehicles due to this reason long queue of vehicles stuck in to traffic jams.

Local commuters demanded from the authorities to take necessary measures for regulating and streamlining of traffic especially at the construction sites between Nashri Ramban and Ramban and Banihal stretch of the highway.