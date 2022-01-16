No entry for visitors without testing in Civil Secretariat Jammu

Jammu: J&K Health Department has decided to deploy an additional team of officials to sample all the visitors on their entry into the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. An official said that all the visitors will have to go through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before they enter into the Civil Secretariat from Monday.
“We have already deployed a team of health staff in the Secretariat premises and testing is in progress for the employees,” the official said.
As the virus is spreading very fast across the region and Jammu district in particular, the official said that they have decided to deploy an additional team at the entrance of the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.
“No entry will be permitted without a RAT sample inside the Secretariat premises. We have detected over 30 COVID19 positive cases. All the infected officials and employees are stable and the majority of them were asymptomatic,” the official added.
Similarly, the official said that the Government Departments in the Jammu district are requesting sampling in their respective departments.
“If one employee is tested positive, we get calls for sampling from the government departments. The demand for sampling has increased in Jammu’s Government departments,” said the official.
As the situation is alarming, the official said that “The health department is also sending its teams for the sampling of the families of the government officials and employees who have symptoms or one of their colleagues is infected with the virus.” There is panic among the government employees especially as their interaction with the people has not reduced and an increasing number of cases are being reported from various departments, the official said.
The official said: “However, the situation is under control because the Omicron virus is not lethal. After 7 days of home isolation and proper meditation, infected patients have recovered and can return to work on the 8th day if tested negative. There are deaths of people who had comorbidity due to COVID19.”