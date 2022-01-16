No entry for visitors without testing in Civil Secretariat Jammu

Similarly, the official said that the Government Departments in the Jammu district are requesting sampling in their respective departments.

“If one employee is tested positive, we get calls for sampling from the government departments. The demand for sampling has increased in Jammu’s Government departments,” said the official.

As the situation is alarming, the official said that “The health department is also sending its teams for the sampling of the families of the government officials and employees who have symptoms or one of their colleagues is infected with the virus.” There is panic among the government employees especially as their interaction with the people has not reduced and an increasing number of cases are being reported from various departments, the official said.