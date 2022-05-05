No evidence about border crossing by Sunjwan suicide attackers: IG BSF

Jammu: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu, D K Boora on Thursday stated that the border guarding force had detected a freshly dug 150 meters long tunnel on May 4 evening in Samba district and also recovered 265 feet long oxygen pipe during the further searches along International Border (IB).

It was the fifth cross border tunnel detected by the paramilitary force on the Indo-Pak border.

The IG BSF Jammu was briefing the media about the detection of the tunnel in Samba district following hectic efforts of BSF troops who searched inch-by-inch in the border belt of Jammu using traditional and mechanical methods.