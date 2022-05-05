No evidence about border crossing by Sunjwan suicide attackers: IG BSF

Jammu: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu, D K Boora on Thursday stated that the border guarding force had detected a freshly dug 150 meters long tunnel on May 4 evening in Samba district and also recovered 265 feet long oxygen pipe during the further searches along International Border (IB).
It was the fifth cross border tunnel detected by the paramilitary force on the Indo-Pak border.
The IG BSF Jammu was briefing the media about the detection of the tunnel in Samba district following hectic efforts of BSF troops who searched inch-by-inch in the border belt of Jammu using traditional and mechanical methods.
He said, “BSF troops foiled nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists
groups to disrupt upcoming Amarnath yatra with the detection of 150 meters long tunnel in Samba on the International Border between India and Pakistan on May 4 at 5.30 pm in the area of Border out Post (BoP) Chak Faquira opposite Samba area.”
“During searches, the troops found an opening and it was filled with sand bags,” he said while explaining how the troops with their alertness worked tirelessly to detect a tunnel in the forward area along the International Border.
The IG BSF said that the tunnel could be detected during a fortnight long anti-tunneling exercise in the area as a part of rigorous and constant efforts of the BSF troops.
Quoting the preliminary investigation of the BSF, he said, “This tunnel is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150 meters long, originating from the Pakistan side.”
He said, “The tunnel opening is about 2 feet. We also recovered 21 sand bags which were used to strengthen the exit of the tunnel.” Meanwhile, during further searches, the BSF found about 265 feet of oxygen pipe in the Samba border area.
ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT UPCOMING AMARNATH YATRA FOILED
“However, with the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath yatra,” he said.
IG Boora said, “This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and half years and it shows the evil strategy of the Pakistan establishment to create trouble in India.”
He further said, “BSF has always been at the forefront to safeguard the borders and create a sense of security among the border population. The efforts of BSF will continue further to detect any other possible tunnel.”
He said that repeated attempts were being made to facilitate infiltration from across the border but the alertness of the troops foiled them. He appreciated the troops for successful detection of the tunnel.
NO EVIDENCE OF SUNJWAN ATTACKERS CROSSING FROM BORDER
IG Boora said, “Following the Sunjwan suicide attack, attempts were made to link them with the border crossing.”
“However, it is merely a guess-game (yeh sirf kayas lagaye ja rahe hain). Moreover, there is no evidence whether oral or electronic to establish so far on the basis of investigation as whether those attackers had come from the border or some other place,” he added.
He said, “It is yet not clear. It’s a part of the investigation. If anything becomes clear, we will share it with you. However, I will say it is only a guess which is being made,” he said while turning down the claims that the Pashto speaking militants had crossed the border from Pakistan to reach Sunjwan.