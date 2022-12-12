No example of younger generation of separatists throwing stones in last 30 years: LG

LG Sinha stated, “As far as policy of Government of India is concerned. It (Indian government) has an unambiguous policy and we're also pursuing it. The government has clearly stated that peace is not something which can be bought. It is established and the efforts are underway in that direction. There was a time when it (peace) used to be negotiated. There would be deals to buy it. That era is gone. A befitting reply is being given to Pakistani terrorist organizations and their supporters. We have been successful in curbing terror financing and recruitment to great extent. We believe in establishing peace and determined to eliminate the entire terror ecosystem.”

“All efforts are being made to completely annihilate the eco-system which nourishes separatism and terrorism. Stone-pelting, Hartal calendar, the dates of which were used to be announced by the neighbouring country leading to closure of educational institutions and the business establishments have become a thing of the past. Now people are living a normal life, earning their livelihood peacefully without any fear or coercion. Article 370 gave secessionism, terrorism, nepotism and large scale corruption to Jammu Kashmir and denied due rights to different sections of society here. It was used by Pakistan to spread terrorism. On August 5, 2019, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision to abrogate it and thus ushered in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K. History and future generations would evaluate it and give credit to him (PM) for this historic decision,” LG Sinha said.

He averred that the people of J&K always wanted peace, but the Pakistan's exported terrorism and its sympathizers tried to destroy this paradise on earth. “The situation has changed. The paradise on earth is now achieving new heights of development and there is greater ease of living in the lives of citizens. Today, the world has started to understand that there is no ‘good terrorism’ or ‘bad terrorism’. Terrorism in any form is the biggest atrocity against humanity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He reiterated that the separatists and supporters of terrorism, working at the behest of the neighbouring nation conspired against J&K, misguided innocent youths and used them as cannon fodder, while their own children went to Delhi, Mumbai and abroad to get education and lead a normal life.