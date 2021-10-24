‘No flood threat in Kashmir’

Srinagar: The water level in the streams and the rivers in Jammu and Kashmir started receding on Sunday. The level had increased on Saturday after a heavy 36-hour long rainfall and intermittent snowfall.
Jhelum which was almost dry a few days back saw water level increasing to near ‘flood alarm’ level after the downpour but came down on Sunday, officials said.
The water level of Jhelum at Sangam reached a peak level of 15.6 feet at 1 am on Saturday. While at Ram Munshi Bagh, it reached 14.66 feet at 12 pm.
However, on Sunday the water level at Sangam was below 2.4 feet while at Ram Munshi Bagh it was 1.4 feet below the ‘flood alarm’ mark.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that there was “no threat of flood anywhere in Kashmir valley as weather has improved significantly since Saturday night”.
The water level was receding at both the stations i.e. Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh as this report was being filed.