‘No follow-up results' after meeting with PM: Farooq

Srinagar: A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that there had been "no follow-up results" on the ground.

Farooq said this in reference to the Prime Minister's remarks at the June 24 meeting in New Delhi that he wanted to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remove "Dilli ki doori" (the distance from Delhi) and "dil ki doori" (distance between hearts).

“That was a welcome statement but there is no effort on the ground to win the hearts of the people. People continue to be locked up and dissent is not tolerated. We want to see the change on the ground, a visible effort to win back the people who went through the trauma of their state being dismembered, its special status removed in one sudden blow," the three-time former Chief Minister told PTI.

“...We are yet to see any follow-up results even after a month,” he said.

"Trust is something that has been missing from both sides (Delhi and Srinagar). Successive Prime Ministers -- Jawaharlal Nehru, Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- made promises but the trust deficit has persisted," he added.

The 83-year-old veteran politician said that he and his party had attended the Delhi meeting because it was an invitation from the Prime Minister although he had no expectations from it. Yet, he had hoped for steps to win the hearts and minds of people but nothing happened.