No genome reports received for last 2 weeks in Kashmir

J&K Government has said that no case of Omicron has been reported in Kashmir tilll now. While sharing data of WGS from INSACOG, Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government, Vivek Bhardwaj said that the Government was regularly taking positive samples from the population as well as the travellers and sending these for sequencing.

He said from 25 January, 2021 upto 30 December, 2021, 2247 samples from Kashmir division have been sent for sequencing. Of these, he said, 1688 reports had been received while 335 samples were rejected. Of the sequenced samples, 900 were found to be Delta Variant and 140 had Alpha Variant.

In addition, 37 samples had the Kappa variant while 226 others had mutations other than these, predominantly sub-lineages of the Delta variant. None, he said, was found to have the Omicron variant.