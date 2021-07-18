No group prayers on Eid-ul-Adha in view of covid

Srinagar: No congregational prayers would be allowed in Kashmir division on Eid-ul-Adha due to the Covid-19 protocols in place which restrict the number of people in group prayers to 25.
This is the second time this year that the congregational Eid prayers won’t be allowed in view of Covid-19.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole, said that there is already Covid protocol in place which restricts the number of worshippers in group prayers to 25.
“This is not sometime new which has been imposed. This guideline is already in place as a result of which Amarnath Yatra was also cancelled. If we allow congregational prayers, it would be difficult for the authorities to restrict the number to 25.”
He said that Eid prayers will be allowed in a decentralized manner like they were allowed during the peak of Covid second wave.
Pole appealed to the people to follow government SOPs and medical experts' instructions on the occasion of Eid.
“Considering the damage caused by the third wave of Covid in other countries, everyone should follow the guidelines and precautions strictly on the occasion of the upcoming Eid," he said, adding that the third wave has become a “reality” in other countries and in view of it, the government has taken necessary steps and people have to follow them.
The Divisional Commissioner said that the coming days will be very crucial and urged people to continue fight against the pandemic by strictly following the physical distancing norms and use of masks.
The Central as well as J&K governments have been stressing upon people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour in order to prevent the third Covid wave.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha this week directed the officials to be well prepared in advance to deal with the possible 3rd wave or any future health emergencies.
Medical experts in J&K have also warned against lowering of the guard against the coronavirus, saying that the third wave can be deadly.
"People should follow the guidelines fixed previously in order to minimise the impact of the third wave, which will be highly dangerous, fatal and can take a heavy toll of lives," experts said.