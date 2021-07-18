No group prayers on Eid-ul-Adha in view of covid

Srinagar: No congregational prayers would be allowed in Kashmir division on Eid-ul-Adha due to the Covid-19 protocols in place which restrict the number of people in group prayers to 25.

This is the second time this year that the congregational Eid prayers won’t be allowed in view of Covid-19.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole, said that there is already Covid protocol in place which restricts the number of worshippers in group prayers to 25.

“This is not sometime new which has been imposed. This guideline is already in place as a result of which Amarnath Yatra was also cancelled. If we allow congregational prayers, it would be difficult for the authorities to restrict the number to 25.”

He said that Eid prayers will be allowed in a decentralized manner like they were allowed during the peak of Covid second wave.

Pole appealed to the people to follow government SOPs and medical experts' instructions on the occasion of Eid.