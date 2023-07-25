No infiltration in J&K till June this year: MHA

Srinagar: Stating that till June end this year there has been no infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai Tuesday said that there has been a perceptible decline in infiltration due to the approach adopted by the government to tackle cross-border terrorism.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Rai said that there had been zero “net infiltration” into Jammu and Kashmir till June 30, 2023.

The Union Minister was replying to a query raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt.

The MoS Home said that the number of terrorists infiltrating in 2022 was 14 terrorists, 34 in 2021, 51 in 2020, and 141 in 2019.

“There is tactical deployment along the border in J&K. Besides, the Centre has adopted a well-coordinated strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration,” he said, adding that modern technology had been put in place to track and neutralise the infiltrators in J&K.

“Besides, multi-layered deployment of troops, latest surveillance cameras, night vision cameras, and heat sensing gadgets are in use to tackle infiltration along the borders in J&K,” Rai said.