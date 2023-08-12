No internet shutdown, restrictions in Kashmir on Independence Day: Div Com

Srinagar: Like past two years, this Independence Day there would not be any internet shutdown in Kashmir while there is also no need to get passes to attend the celebrations anywhere across Kashmir.
“There won’t be any restrictions on the eve of Independence Day in Kashmir. The internet facilities won’t be stopped,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told reporters on Saturday.
Since 2021, internet services have remained unaffected in J&K on Independence Day.
In 2021, it was for the first time since August 2005 that J&K celebrated Independence Day without restrictions on internet and mobile services.
These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.
On August 15, 2005, terrorists had used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast outside Bakshi Stadium, which was then the main venue for Independence Day celebrations.
“There won’t be any restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir on the Independence Day although security forces would be deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir,” he said.
The divisional commissioner said that all the arrangements had been finalised to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day.
“We are expecting a huge rush and the venue of the main function will be Bakhshi Stadium,” he said.
Bidhuri also urged the people to participate in Tiranga rally on Sunday being taken out from Botanical Garden at 6 am.
“It is an open invitation for all,” he said.