No internet shutdown, restrictions in Kashmir on Independence Day: Div Com

Srinagar: Like past two years, this Independence Day there would not be any internet shutdown in Kashmir while there is also no need to get passes to attend the celebrations anywhere across Kashmir.

“There won’t be any restrictions on the eve of Independence Day in Kashmir. The internet facilities won’t be stopped,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told reporters on Saturday.

Since 2021, internet services have remained unaffected in J&K on Independence Day.

In 2021, it was for the first time since August 2005 that J&K celebrated Independence Day without restrictions on internet and mobile services.

These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.