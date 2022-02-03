No intimation from Delimitation Commission about interim report sharing: NC

“Unless we get some information in black and white, only then we’ll be able to react or respond to such issues. But right now, we don’t have anything with us. Nothing is in our hands,” he said.

Earlier media reports quoting anonymous official sources stated that the Commission was likely to get another extension which may further delay assembly elections in J&K. Reports also suggested that the Commission was likely to share its interim report with its Associate members shortly before putting it in public domain.

As per the reports, the Commission, in its interim report, is also deliberating upon the possibility of increasing a Lok Sabha seat from Jammu region in J&K, raising its (UT’s) present strength from five to six in the Parliament or redrawing boundaries of existing LS constituencies.