No invite from Delimitation Commission so far: Masoodi

Jammu: Senior National Conference (NC) leader Hasnain Masoodi Thursday said that the associate members of his party had not “received any invite for a meeting so far” from the Delimitation Commission.

“Obviously, we are not privy to the details of the suggestions, which have been accepted by the Delimitation Commission. We are not aware what transpired in the meeting of the commission as it was their internal meeting sans associate members, supposedly to deliberate on the suggestions and objections submitted by the associate members. We too have learnt about this development through media reports. The reports suggested that the commission has accepted certain suggestions of the associate members but know nothing beyond this,” Masoodi, who is one of the three associate members of NC, told Greater Kashmir.