‘No Kashmiri lost his land after abrogation of Article 370’

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the public rally at SKICC, asked them not to fall prey to the deception being created by some people for the sake of their political advantage.

“Some vested interests spread lies and incite the feelings of the people of Kashmir on the name of abrogation of Article 370. They tried to instill the feeling of insecurity amongst Kashmir people by creating fear of losing their land post Article 370.