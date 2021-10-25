‘No Kashmiri lost his land after abrogation of Article 370’

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the public rally at SKICC, asked them not to fall prey to the deception being created by some people for the sake of their political advantage.
“Some vested interests spread lies and incite the feelings of the people of Kashmir on the name of abrogation of Article 370. They tried to instill the feeling of insecurity amongst Kashmir people by creating fear of losing their land post Article 370.
“I want to ask the PRI representatives, and the people present here, has any Kashmiri lost his land after abrogation of Article 370?
“Not a single Kashmiri has lost his or her land after abrogation of Article 370. It is the time to show those people the mirror of truth. The big ‘No’ from the crowd is a proof that the central government ushered a new era of development in the J&K.
“Government of India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the historic decision to end Article 370 to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of J&K”, observed the Home Minister.