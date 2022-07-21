No let up in COVID-19 spike as J&K logs 505 fresh cases

Srinagar: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continued to see a rise as 505 fresh cases were reported in J&K on Thursday. Meanwhile the active cases also crossed the 2000 mark.

As per the official figures, out of 505 cases 277 cases were reported from Jammu division while 228 cases were reported from Kashmir division. With today’s tally, the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K so far reached 458456, 168998 in Jammu and 289458 in Kashmir.

The active COVID-19 cases rose to 2077, including 901 from Kashmir and 1176 from Jammu division. Also, the count of active cases in Srinagar district reached 671, the highest among all districts across Kashmir.