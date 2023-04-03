No let up in illegal riverbed mining in Kashmir

Srinagar: The failure of the authorities to ensure scientific extraction of mineral resources is taking a heavy toll on Kashmir’s fragile river ecosystem mainly due to the use of heavy machines.

As per the guidelines, only semi-mechanised machines are to be used for extraction of mineral resources from riverbeds.

However in absence of any monitoring, heavy machines are being used to extract more mineral resources in a short time.

J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA), which works under the Union Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, grants Environmental Clearance after the applicant fulfills requisite standard and specific conditions including prohibition of the use of heavy machinery in mining operations, a provision to sell the excavated materials from the riverbed locally at a discount of 50 percent, and the use of CCTVs on the site.