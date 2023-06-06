No lift for cancer patients at State Cancer Institute

Srinagar: Cancer patients visiting and admitted at the State Cancer Institute (SCI) Kashmir are left without elevator access, compelling them to navigate stairs or be physically carried.

Despite the elevator having been installed in this significant multi-crore project, the facility remains inaccessible to the patients.

The unresolved issue of non-payment for the installation is being cited as the primary cause for this distressing situation.

Visuals of cancer patients being carried in wheelchairs, on stretchers through steep ramps, and sometimes even being carried by a few people are common at the SCI.