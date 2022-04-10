No longer glamorous to become a terrorist in J&K: Lt Gen Pandey

People in general are fed up with terrorism, the Army commander said and expressed hope that the day is not far when the remaining support to terrorists in Kashmir Valley will vanish as well. He said the society has started developing some allergy towards the idea of terrorism and it is no longer glamorous to become a terrorist.

"Terrorism is on the cusp of a transition and the day is not far when the remaining support for terrorism in the valley will also vanish," he said.

"Security forces have been working on a two-pronged strategy -- bringing down the recruitment of local youths and ensuring depletion in terrorist cadres. We have been able to bring down the local recruitment by one-third during 2021," Lt Gen Pandey told PTI in an interview.

Sharing data of counter-terrorist operations, he said 330 terrorists have been killed or surrendered since January last year -- the highest in a decade-and-a-half.