No loss in Gurez avalanche

Bandipora: No loss of life or property was reported in an avalanche in a remote forest area in Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

“Thankfully there was no bad news as the avalanche was reported far from the population,” Dar Aijaz, a local said.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said that the control rooms were fully operational, and whenever there is a warning or alert, people are advised not to venture out.