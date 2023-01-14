No loss in Gurez avalanche

Bandipora: No loss of life or property was reported in an avalanche in a remote forest area in Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.
“Thankfully there was no bad news as the avalanche was reported far from the population,” Dar Aijaz, a local said.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said that the control rooms were fully operational, and whenever there is a warning or alert, people are advised not to venture out.
“From time to time, the local administration reminds residents of taking precautions in accordance with the weather forecast. The control rooms continue to send alerts and keep an eye on bad weather,” he said.
Meanwhile, an avalanche warning was issued for 12 districts by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
The Kupwara district in north Kashmir received a “high danger” avalanche warning on Saturday, while Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts received a “medium danger” warning.
SDMA predicted that over the next 24 hours, avalanches with a low danger level are likely to occur above 2000 meters over the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri.
Meanwhile, snow clearance operations are going on in Gurez.
The DC Bandipora said that priority first roads had been connected while other roads were being cleared.
Ahmad said that there was no issue with the stock availability as the administration had stocked all the essentials “well before time”.
He said the alerts and warnings were being taken very seriously and even when the weathermen had predicted medium danger avalanches, the administration had gathered all emergency responders and asked people not to venture out in danger areas.