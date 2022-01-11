No mention of Universities in J&K’s recent COVID guidelines cause ambiguity

The guidelines were issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction after the fresh daily COVID cases breached 600-mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

These guidelines, however, didn't make a mention of universities much to the surprise of university teachers and students, most of whom are presently appearing in various examinations.

While universities in Kashmir are presently going through winter vacations, those in the Jammu division, including Jammu University and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) continue to offer offline classes or hold offline examinations.

In the Valley, students from Kashmir University who were presently sitting in various UG and PG examinations, including different semesters of BA LLB, also demanded deferment of examinations. The University conceded to the demand following discussions at a high-level meeting held on Tuesday.