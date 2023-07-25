‘No Muharram processions in view of L&O apprehensions’

Srinagar: Apprehending the breach of law and order situation, the authorities Tuesday decided not to allow Muharram processions in Srinagar stating that the Shia community had not agreed to participation of minimum number of mourners during the processions.

The decision has been taken after several rounds of meetings and feedback with the law enforcement agencies.

“The civil administration held several meetings and requested to hold processions symbolically with maximum gatherings of up to 500 participants but the Shia representatives did not agree,” a top government official said, wishing anonymity. “In such a situation, the administration won’t allow processions as there is apprehension of breach of law and order.”

The official said that the decision had been taken after getting feedback from the law enforcement agency - J&K Police.

The two major processions, on the 8th and 10th days of Muharram, were banned in late 1980s by the erstwhile administration, citing instigation of people.

The first 10 days of Muharram, which mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, holds great significance amongst the Shia community who also commemorate the death of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’s grandson Hussain Ibn Ali (AS) during the Battle of Karbala (a city in modern day Iraq) in the year 680 CE.

The authorities in J&K have banned large-scale processions in Kashmir in view of the security situation for the last three decades fearing that such a gathering could result in a law and order situation. The Muharram procession was for the first time banned in 1986 and in the wake of the outbreak of terrorism.

Since then the ban has continued.