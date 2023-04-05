No need to panic, situation under control in Kashmir: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri Wednesday said that the guidelines related to the pandemic in Kashmir would be issued again in case the COVID-19 cases increase further.
However, he said that there was no need to panic over the COVID-19 resurgence as the situation was under control.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the divisional commissioner said that they were monitoring the situation as the cases had started increasing.
“People who feel any symptoms should go for testing. It may be the seasonal fluctuation as witnessed in the past, but we are monitoring the situation," he said.
Bidhuri said that the government would come up with fresh guidelines if the cases increase further.
About the ongoing work on Smart City project, he said that the work would be completed in a time bound manner.
“The weather is not conducive for blacktopping of roads but we will do it once the weather improves,” the divisional commissioner said.