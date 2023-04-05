No need to panic, situation under control in Kashmir: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri Wednesday said that the guidelines related to the pandemic in Kashmir would be issued again in case the COVID-19 cases increase further.

However, he said that there was no need to panic over the COVID-19 resurgence as the situation was under control.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the divisional commissioner said that they were monitoring the situation as the cases had started increasing.