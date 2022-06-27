No need to worry about terror threats to Yatra: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that there was no need to worry about inputs vis-a-vis terror threats to Amarnath Yatra as security forces were fully alert and an effective security grid was in place.
He was responding to media queries after taking stock of the arrangements put in place for Amarnath pilgrims at Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar.
“I don’t think, either you or me have to worry on that account. Security forces are fully alert. Whatever (security) arrangements are desired, they have already been put in place by the forces. We should have a faith upon them (security forces),” the Lieutenant Governor said, in response to a query pertaining to security arrangements in place amid apprehensions of terror threats to Yatra.
Underlining the significance of Yatra, LG Sinha said that the pilgrimage, besides its religious and cultural importance, always played a crucial role in boosting the economy of J&K.
“As you all know that from June 30 (with the commencement of Yatra), Amarnath pilgrims will start arriving. The Union Territory administration has worked hard to improve the arrangements – amenities and infrastructure and I hope that pilgrimage will be successfully and peacefully completed with the support of all. I believe that Yatra not only had a religious and cultural significance but also played a great role in boosting the economy of J&K,” he said.
“During the last two years as Yatra could not be conducted, lakhs of families, dependent on the pilgrimage in different ways, had to suffer economically. Their economic condition suffered a jolt. I view this Yatra from the perspective that it economically sustains several local families (particularly in the Valley) round the year as they earn their annual livelihood from it (pilgrimage),” LG Sinha said.
“In Jammu region also, the people are very exuberant about the conduct of Yatra. I can notice that they are looking forward to welcome the pilgrims here as the yatra is about to commence. Similarly excitement is there in Kashmir, the locals are all geared up to greet Yatris,” he said.
LG Sinha said that anticipating an increased influx of pilgrims this time, the administration had made all out efforts to provide them with the best ever facilities.
“All of you (media persons) would have covered the pilgrimage in the past also so you would have noticed the difference in the facilities even being provided here at Yatri Niwas. I’m sure that the improvement in facilities would be perceptible and you would find similar images of positivity and better arrangements everywhere. I believe with the grace of Lord Shiva, everything (Yatra) would go well, smoothly and peacefully,” the Lieutenant Governor said.