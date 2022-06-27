No need to worry about terror threats to Yatra: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that there was no need to worry about inputs vis-a-vis terror threats to Amarnath Yatra as security forces were fully alert and an effective security grid was in place.

He was responding to media queries after taking stock of the arrangements put in place for Amarnath pilgrims at Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar.

“I don’t think, either you or me have to worry on that account. Security forces are fully alert. Whatever (security) arrangements are desired, they have already been put in place by the forces. We should have a faith upon them (security forces),” the Lieutenant Governor said, in response to a query pertaining to security arrangements in place amid apprehensions of terror threats to Yatra.

Underlining the significance of Yatra, LG Sinha said that the pilgrimage, besides its religious and cultural importance, always played a crucial role in boosting the economy of J&K.