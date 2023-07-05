No outsider being allotted land: Govt

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday said that no outsider was being allotted land and refuted the statement of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti saying that she does not have any understanding of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and Jammu and Kashmir’s Revenue laws.

An official statement issued here said, “Neither any change in the law has been made nor any outsider is being allotted land.”

It said that the statement of Mufti that the government was allotting land to 2 lakh odd persons was factually incorrect and all statements made by her were without any understanding of the PMAY scheme and Revenue laws of J&K which permit allotment of land to landless for housing purposes.

Furnishing details, the official statement said that PMAY (Grameen) Phase -1 started on April 1, 2016, in which, 2,57,349 houseless cases were identified in J&K in SECC data 2011 and after due verification by Gram Sabhas, 1,36,152 cases were sanctioned for J&K under the overall commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Housing for all by 2022”.

The statement said that per unit assistance of 1.30 lakh was provided per house by the Government of India (GoI) under the scheme and the minimum size of the house prescribed was 1 marla.