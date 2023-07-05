No outsider being allotted land: Govt

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday said that no outsider was being allotted land and refuted the statement of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti saying that she does not have any understanding of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and Jammu and Kashmir’s Revenue laws.
An official statement issued here said, “Neither any change in the law has been made nor any outsider is being allotted land.”
It said that the statement of Mufti that the government was allotting land to 2 lakh odd persons was factually incorrect and all statements made by her were without any understanding of the PMAY scheme and Revenue laws of J&K which permit allotment of land to landless for housing purposes.
Furnishing details, the official statement said that PMAY (Grameen) Phase -1 started on April 1, 2016, in which, 2,57,349 houseless cases were identified in J&K in SECC data 2011 and after due verification by Gram Sabhas, 1,36,152 cases were sanctioned for J&K under the overall commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Housing for all by 2022”.
The statement said that per unit assistance of 1.30 lakh was provided per house by the Government of India (GoI) under the scheme and the minimum size of the house prescribed was 1 marla.
“The government conducted Awaas+ survey during January 2018 to March 2019 to identify those beneficiaries which claimed to have been left out under the 2011 SECC. The data of beneficiaries captured through Awaas+ was utilised to fill the gaps between overall target and eligible beneficiaries made available from SECC Permanent Wait List (PWL),” the official statement said. “PMAY PHASE-II (AWAS Plus) Grameen started from 2019 onwards based on survey of 2018-19, done pan India, in which 2.65 lakh houseless cases were recorded in J&K and only target of 63,426 houses was given to J&K. These houses have been sanctioned in 2022.
This phase of the scheme is getting over on March 31, 2024.”
The statement said that based on the good performance of J&K in sanction and completion of houses on May 30, 2023, 1,99,550 more PMAY Awas+ houses have been sanctioned as a special dispensation to ensure housing for all for all 2.65 lakh houseless persons who were part of PWL 2019.
It said that the survey was based on clear guidelines on the basis of criteria that includes all houseless; those living in zero, one or two room kachha houses; and multi-layered prioritisation as defined in Section 4 of the scheme guidelines.
The official statement said that those houseless persons who do not have land or clear title of land or have that category of land where construction was not permitted, could not be sanctioned house, even if they were part of this permanent waiting list.
“Based of the field level survey, out of 1,99,550, 2711 cases were identified who don’t have clear title of land and fall in categories that include people residing on State land; people residing on the Forest land; people residing in rakhs and farms land, where construction is not permitted; people sitting on Custodian land; land allotted to displaced people by the government near Dachigam Park for agriculture purpose, where construction is not permitted; and any other category of cases who are otherwise eligible for housing but do not have any land available for construction,” the statement said.
It said as the government cannot sanction houses to someone who does not have land, therefore in order to ensure housing for all, the government had taken a policy decision to allot 5 marla land to these 2711 cases so that they could get houses.
“These 2711 cases are part of the 2018-19 PWL of houseless persons of J&K, who were debarred from having a house just because either they didn’t have land or the land they had was State, Forest, or any other category of land where construction is not permitted. The data being quoted by her (Mufti) is of Housing and Urban Affairs while PMAY (G) scheme is of Ministry of Rural Development for rural areas of J&K,” the statement said.