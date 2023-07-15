No outsider being given land under PMAY in J&K: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that no outsider was being given land under Pradhan Mantri’s Awas Yojna (PMAY) and those who grabbed state land illegally should stop misleading people.

Addressing a function at Dak Bunglow in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the LG said that many people came to him stating that they were eligible for the PMAY but they had no land.

“So the administration took a review and decided to give such families 5 malras land under PMAY so that they could construct their own houses. So far, 1,99,500 homes have been sanctioned for homeless families. The figure includes 46,000 SC and ST category families who were eligible for the scheme besides 2711 families who had no land,” he said. “Unfortunately, some people are misleading the people by claiming that land is being given to outsiders. No outsider is being given land in J&K.”

Without naming any political party or leader, the LG said that those who grabbed state land and constructed huge houses not with their own money should stop misleading people.

“These people should stop creating confusion. I would not go into where they got money to construct huge palaces on illegally encroached state land,” he said.

Seeking support from people for cementing peace in J&K, the LG said that security forces and Police were doing a great job but it was the collective responsibility of every single citizen to contribute towards peace building in J&K.

Sinha said that he was open to all suggestions regarding making J&K prosperous. “But if there are political suggestions, I was neither interested in them in the past nor will I be interested in them in the future,” he said. KNO