No physical files, daks to be entertained in Civil Sectt from March 7: Govt

Jammu: In its renewed deadline, sixth in past one year, for all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to switch-over to e-office, the J&K government on Thursday ordered that no “physical files, daks would be entertained in the Civil Secretariat from March 7.”

The directive was issued after observing that many HoD offices were still not fully operational in e-office mode. “They continue to send physical files or daks to their respective Administrative Secretaries, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” Principal Secretary to the government General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stated.

Referring to the Government Order No 820-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated September 2, 2021 followed by Circular No 37-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated September 20, 2021, and Circular No 44-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 12, 2021, Dwivedi, in a circular, maintained that all Heads of the Departments (HoDs) were directed to switch over to e-office mode of working with assistance or hand-holding from the Information Technology (IT) Department.