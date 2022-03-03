No physical files, daks to be entertained in Civil Sectt from March 7: Govt

Jammu: In its renewed deadline, sixth in past one year, for all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to switch-over to e-office, the J&K government on Thursday ordered that no “physical files, daks would be entertained in the Civil Secretariat from March 7.”
The directive was issued after observing that many HoD offices were still not fully operational in e-office mode. “They continue to send physical files or daks to their respective Administrative Secretaries, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” Principal Secretary to the government General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stated.
Referring to the Government Order No 820-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated September 2, 2021 followed by Circular No 37-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated September 20, 2021, and Circular No 44-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 12, 2021, Dwivedi, in a circular, maintained that all Heads of the Departments (HoDs) were directed to switch over to e-office mode of working with assistance or hand-holding from the Information Technology (IT) Department.
“In pursuance of these directions, all HoDs (Move as well as Non Move) were provided the necessary assistance by the Information Technology (IT) Department, by way of provisioning of the VPN connections, creation of domain IDs (@jk.gov.in) and training of local admins or master trainers etc. Notwithstanding these instructions, extension of timelines and the arrangements put in place, it has been observed that many HoD offices are still not fully operational on e-office mode,” he said.
Accordingly, he enjoined upon all the Administrative Secretaries to direct HoDs working under their administrative control to immediately switch over to e-office mode of working. “Further, no physical files or daks shall be entertained in the Civil Secretariat, J&K, w.e.f. March 7, 2022,” he cautioned.
Prior to this circular, on November 12, 2021, the government had ordered that all communications and files from the Heads of Departments (HoDs) would be entertained only through e-office mode after November 30, 2021.
The government had also fixed a deadline of November 20, 2021 for the HoDs to avail any assistance or hand-holding from the Information Technology (IT) department.
“After which it shall be presumed that all HoDs are functioning on e-office only. Further, failure of any Head of the Department in switching over to e-office mode shall be his or her personal responsibility and shall invite appropriate action,” Dwivedi had warned.
He had also directed the HoD offices, whose scanning activities had not yet been started, to immediately start using e-office with current dak, without waiting for scanning of all files or documents.
“In order to ensure the compliance to these directions, it is enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries to intervene personally and issue necessary directions to all the concerned that communications or files are entertained only through e-office mode from their HoDs after 30 November, 2021,” Dwivedi had instructed.
Before this, on September 20, 2021 the government had issued a final extended deadline for the Heads of the Departments (HoDs) to “completely switch over to e-office mode of working by or before September 30, 2021.”
It had also warned of “appropriate action” in case of their failure to meet this deadline. Earlier this deadline was September 10, 2021.
Dwivedi, in a circular issued on September 10, 2021, had stated that with a view to ensure complete switch over of the 199 offices (which were already provided with necessary assistance) as also any other left out office to e-office mode of working, it was “again reiterated that all HoDs would contact the Nodal officers notified for the purpose vide the government order ibid, by or before September 30, 2021 for any further assistance or handholding.”
Prior to this on September 2, 2021, the HoDs were directed to switch over to e-office mode of working within a week's time with assistance or handholding from the Information Technology department.
The General Administration Department (GAD)’s order issued on September 2, 2021 was in continuation of government order No. 363-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated April 23, 2021.
As per September 2, 2021 order, complete switch over to e-office was to be ensured by or before September 10, 2021.
On April 23, 2021, the government had ordered its 137 departments and organizations to adopt e-office software of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the only mode of transaction of official business or file work in their offices.
“Out of 137, 45 departments and organizations will switch over to e-office from May 30, 2021 while the rest of 92 departments and organizations will shift to this mode for transaction of official business from June 15, 2021,” it was instructed.
Prior to this, on April 5, 2021, the government had fixed a deadline of April 15, 2021 to completely shift to e-office ahead of the annual darbar move to Srinagar. The General Administration Department (GAD) had even directed its administrative secretaries to compile a list of confidential and sensitive files for approval before April 15, 2021.