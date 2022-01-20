No place for discrimination in India: PM Modi

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the program by Brahma Kumari Sanstha, in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, exemplifies the feeling, spirit and inspiration for a golden India. "There is no difference between personal aspirations and successes on the one hand and national aspirations and successes on the other," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that our progress lies in the progress of the nation. "The nation exists from us, and we exist through the nation. This realisation is becoming the biggest strength of us Indians in the making of a new India.

Everything the country is doing today includes 'Sabka Prayas'. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' is becoming the guiding motto of the country," Modi said.