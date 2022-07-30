No place for hate against any religion in India: NSA Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Saturday said there was a need to reach out to everyone to include them in the fight against radical forces and tell them that there was no place for hate and agitation against any religion in India.
He made these remarks at an interfaith conference organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC).
Addressing the gathering, Doval said efforts were required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel it was a part of India.
He urged the leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.
“Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion that adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally. We cannot be a mute spectators to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this, we sail and sink together,” he said.
Doval exhorted the religious leaders to play a major role in improving the atmosphere of the nation.
“There is a need to create an emotion that we will not let the unity of the country be compromised. We have to develop a faith in every countryman's heart that each Indian is safe here. We have to organise, raise our voice, and rectify mistakes,” he said.
Doval said that the country's loss was everyone's loss, so all would have to work in unison to protect it.
“Every religion of the country has contributed to the growth of the nation. It is our responsibility to correct this atmosphere. We have to think as to what kind of India we will give to our future generations. You (religious leaders) are the most capable and you have bigger responsibilities to shoulder,” he said.
On the occasion, AISCC passed a resolution saying that targeting any god, goddesses, or prophets in discussions or debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per the law.
It also advocated a ban on organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI).