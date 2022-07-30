No place for hate against any religion in India: NSA Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Saturday said there was a need to reach out to everyone to include them in the fight against radical forces and tell them that there was no place for hate and agitation against any religion in India.

He made these remarks at an interfaith conference organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC).

Addressing the gathering, Doval said efforts were required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel it was a part of India.

He urged the leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.