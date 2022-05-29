No plans to disengage Rehbar-e-Khel, Janglat employees: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the government was not considering disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees.
The Lieutenant Governor gave this assurance while interacting with a joint delegation of J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers’ Association and All J&K Rehbar-e-Janglat Employees Association which called on him at Raj Bhavan.
The members of the delegation apprised the LG about their concerning issues regarding the apprehension of disengagement and submitted a memorandum of their demands pertaining to the regularisation of their services, salary enhancement etc.
LG Sinha, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that all their concerns and issues would be addressed appropriately. He also said that Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees should not get misled by the false information doing rounds in the media.
“The government is not considering disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
In this connection, he directed Principal Secretary GAD to address all the genuine concerns and issues projected by the delegation, on priority.
Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department was also present during the interaction.
Earlier on May 23 also, the J&K government stated that it had no plans to disengage employees working under the Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and Nehru Yuva Club (NYC) scheme.
“This is to clarify that the Government of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme,” the J&K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR-J&K) had tweeted on its official Twitter handle.
Clarification had come after the employees, working under these schemes, hit the roads amid media reports claiming that the government would disengage these employees and re-advertise the posts through Service Selection Board (SSB).
Various political parties too had joined the cause with the employees against the government.