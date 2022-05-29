No plans to disengage Rehbar-e-Khel, Janglat employees: LG Sinha

“The government is not considering disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In this connection, he directed Principal Secretary GAD to address all the genuine concerns and issues projected by the delegation, on priority.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department was also present during the interaction.

Earlier on May 23 also, the J&K government stated that it had no plans to disengage employees working under the Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and Nehru Yuva Club (NYC) scheme.