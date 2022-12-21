No poor shopkeepers but people paying Rs 5 rent for properties worth Rs 100 Cr will be affected due to land laws: LG

ON GRIEVANCES OF AGITATING PM PACKAGE AND JAMMU-BASED RESERVED CATEGORY EMPLOYEES POSTED IN KASHMIR

With regard to protesting Kashmiri migrant (PM package) Jammu based reserved category employees posted in Kashmir seeking relocation to Jammu due to security concerns and release of salaries, LG Sinha said that they would not get salaries while sitting at home as the government had tried to address all their genuine concerns with sincerity.

"You've raised the issue of Kashmiri Pandit and Jammu based employees. They have been on the strike since the occurrence of a tragic incident (target killings) earlier this year. Throughout I had been in regular touch with them. I made efforts to redress their long-pending grievances," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that they were demanding that they should be posted at safer locations. Following a series of meetings of stakeholders with the senior officers, almost all such employees were transferred to district headquarters, he said.

"Few (employees) are there in tehsil headquarters or there are some employees of Rural Development Department who cannot be posted in the cities. Hence they have been transferred to the villages adjoining cities. Second major step taken in this connection has been that no single Kashmiri migrant or minority community employee be posted in any school or office. Minimum two or three such employees will be posted at a place," he shared.

With regard to their safety concerns, LG Sinha said, "From their point of security, in every district we have appointed an officer. Even in our office (LG's office), there is an officer who listens to their grievances and tries to redress them as expeditiously as possible. For a long, they (employees) had not been promoted. That issue too has been addressed."

"We have promoted all these employees. The list of non-gazetted employees, due for promotion to gazetted ranks, has been sent to the Public Service Commission (PSC). They were appointed in 2015. I, myself, spoke to the PSC chairman who informed me that the process of promoting employees of other categories, general categories, appointed in 2014, had been completed. Now the promotion process vis-à-vis these employees too will be set in motion and completed," he said.

Mentioning another problem related to these employees, he said, "There is another request by these employees, which even I agree that is very genuine in nature and it is related to their accommodation. For the purpose, the land has been identified and sanctioned. In most of the cases, the tendering process has been completed, wherever it has not been done, that too will be completed soon. Recently I along with the Chief Secretary and other senior officers visited there. By April, 1200 more quarters will be provided to them. So by next year, around 1700-1800 houses will be ready and will be given to them (employees). They (employees) should remain safe- is our priority."

On account of their salaries, LG Sinha stated, "Publicly I want to assert this so that they (employees) also listen to it and take note of it. During deliberations with me, they (employees) had personally sought a breathing space. Hence, the salaries of all employees till August 31 were cleared. But now this cannot happen that they continue to draw their salaries, while staying at home (without performing duties). This is a loud and clear message which all (employees) should listen to and understand its essence. I have full sympathy with them. J&K administration is making all out efforts and is fully geared up to help them, protect them while ensuring full security."

"Similarly, Jammu based employees, who are serving there in Kashmir, also need to comprehend one plain fact. They are Kashmir division employees. As a district cadre employee serving in Poonch cannot be transferred to Jammu. On the same analogy, the employees of the Kashmir division cannot come (cannot be transferred) to the Jammu division. This rational fact everyone should realise and understand," LG Sinha asserted.

"Notwithstanding this fact as I told them there was no such policy in vogue, I assured them that the committee, constituted by the Chief Secretary, for the purpose would deliberate on this issue and would try to frame a new policy utilising even if there is a small opening available on this account. It's just a coincidence that the senior officer, who was heading this committee, moved out of J&K, following his transfer. But the process is on," he said.