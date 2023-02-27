No property tax for 40% residential houses: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that 40 percent of the residential houses in the cities and town do not have to pay any property tax while the remaining have to pay a nominal property tax between Rs 600 to Rs 1000 per year.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said addressing an event held at SKICC in Srinagar, the LG said that the property tax in J&K was the least when compared to other states.

“There are around 5,20,000 houses in the cities of J&K. Of these, 2,06,000 houses are less than 1000 sq ft which means 40 percent won’t have to pay any property tax. Another 2,03,680 houses are less than 1500 sq ft and 80 percent of these households will have to pay less than Rs 600 per annum while the rest will have to pay the maximum amount of Rs 1000, which is nominal,” he said.