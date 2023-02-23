No property tax for small houses, meager for small businesses: Govt

Jammu: The government Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir is among the last states and union territories in the country to levy property taxes.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to deliberate upon misinformation created regarding property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, it was clarified that all the poor, marginalised having small houses having built-up area up to 1000 square feet have been exempted by the government from paying any property tax to be levied from April onwards this year.

The spokesman said that during the meeting, it was informed that levy of property tax was essential part of urban sector reforms.

The meeting was informed that J&K is one of the last states or union territories to levy property tax and non-imposition of the tax is depriving local bodies to become self-sustaining.