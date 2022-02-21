No rainfall deficit in J&K despite scanty snowfall in plains

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir received 'normal' rainfall this winter between January 1 to February 21, 2022. Against a normal rainfall of 186.5mm, the Union Territory saw 185.2mm of rainfall which is just 1 per cent below the average.
As per India Meteorological Department criteria, minus 19 per cent to plus 19 per cent is considered as normal rainfall for a region.
Highest surplus rainfall was recorded in Udhampur district, with a 124 per cent excess. The district received 387.8mm of rainfall against a normal amount of 172.8mm.
The lowest figures came from Shopian district with just 7.0 mm of rainfall against the average of 102.9 mm, which is 93 per cent below the average value, as per the Indian Meteorological Department data.
Out of 20 districts, 04 districts received deficient rainfall (-59% to -20%), 02 large deficient rainfall (-99% to -60%), 06 normal rainfall (-19% to 19%), 03 excess rainfall (20% to 59%) and 05 large excess rainfall (60% plus)
Srinagar and Ganderbal received 120.7mm and 155.0mm of rainfall respectively. For Srinagar, it was 16 per cent below the average while Ganderbal recorded 29 per cent of excess rainfall. Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted widespread rain and snowfall in the Union Territory beginning Tuesday.
"Widespread Light to Moderate Rain/Snow, mainly over higher reaches most Likely during 22-23rd with Main activity on 22(Night) and 23rd," read the MeT statement. "It may affect highways like Jammu-Srinagar, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top etc," the statement added.