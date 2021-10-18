No response to NC’s reservation from Delimitation Commission: Justice Hasnain

He pointed out that when this Commission visited Srinagar, the National Conference also submitted a written memo or stance in writing reiterating that it (NC) had stated earlier. “But we’ve not received any kind of communication till date regarding the casual meetings or meetings scheduled in this connection, if ever. Similarly we have not received any information about the meeting they desire to have with the Associate members, as is being reported or being referred to,” NC MP said.

He was responding to the reports that the Commission was all set to share its draft report with the Associate members. Justice Hasnain stated, “See that’s part of the game (exercise)...means the Associate members are to be associated (kept in loop) at every step in the exercise. That is why they are referred to as Associate members. But we have not received any kind of communication till now as I speak to you...not even any verbal communication...so how can I respond. So far, we’ve not been part of this exercise...they (Commission) have not shared anything with us.”

After initial reservations, NC shed its hard stance and tried to open communication through its written representation to the Commission, referring to it, Justice Masoodi pointed out, “Yes, that’s what I said. We conveyed rather reiterated our stand in our written communication to the Commission after we had received the invitation (during the Commission's visit to Srinagar in July this year). But they did not respond to our objections, to any of our points raised in the communication. We did not get any reply. This is the position....accordingly... the disagreement with what we had projected...we did not receive any response which could give an impression that our objections had been dealt with.”

Will the National Conference respond positively to the invite from the Delimitation Commission for any meeting scheduled in the days to come for deliberating the draft report?

Justice Hasnain’s response to this query was, “I’m sorry..I’m not in a position to respond to their invite for any meeting, as and when it is scheduled by them. Reason being, a decision in that connection will be taken by our party, by our leadership. However as the developments unfold the party and the leadership are expected to meet to decide the future course of action.”

When asked to comment on the inputs that the Commission had referred certain territorial disputes, emerged due to chaotic creation of eight districts and later administrative units during the regimes of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah respectively, to the Survey of India, NC MP responded saying that for his party, they were just reports because they did not come through the Commission.

“I’ve also gone through these reports. But these remain for us only reports. They have not shared any information on this account... The Commission has not shared that these are the apprehensions we have or these are the impressions we get...this is the tentative conclusion, we arrive at or ...nothing of the sort. They have not shared – what inputs are or what information is or what representations they have received..Not at all,” he added.