No restrictions from Army on tourists visiting Kaman Post: Commander Uri Brigade

Baramulla: The Army on Saturday said that it had not placed any restrictions on visitors from visiting the Kaman Post in Uri.

In an interview to Greater Kashmir, Commander Uri Brigade, Brigadier Kuldeep Dahiya said that there were no restrictions on tourists or local visitors on visiting Kaman Post as the landmark destination had been thrown open for the tourists a few months ago.

“However, the civil administration has made it mandatory for the visitors coming from outside of this area to get a transit pass, which is most probably obtained from the Sub District Magistrate (SDM)’s office. But we have had discussions with them (civil administration) on how to relax this requirement," Brigadier Kuldeep said.

While the Army has thrown open Kaman Post for the tourists, it has been learnt that visitors from outside Uri sub-division and other districts are not allowed to visit the Kaman Post unless they get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or some kind of permission from the SDM.