No restrictions from Army on tourists visiting Kaman Post: Commander Uri Brigade

Baramulla: The Army on Saturday said that it had not placed any restrictions on visitors from visiting the Kaman Post in Uri.
In an interview to Greater Kashmir, Commander Uri Brigade, Brigadier Kuldeep Dahiya said that there were no restrictions on tourists or local visitors on visiting Kaman Post as the landmark destination had been thrown open for the tourists a few months ago.
“However, the civil administration has made it mandatory for the visitors coming from outside of this area to get a transit pass, which is most probably obtained from the Sub District Magistrate (SDM)’s office. But we have had discussions with them (civil administration) on how to relax this requirement," Brigadier Kuldeep said.
While the Army has thrown open Kaman Post for the tourists, it has been learnt that visitors from outside Uri sub-division and other districts are not allowed to visit the Kaman Post unless they get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or some kind of permission from the SDM.
However, Brigadier Kuldeep said that they had set up an office in Uri for the convenience of all visitors who can come and visit the Kaman Post.
“The tourists can come directly to us. We will take responsibility of their monitoring and security. They should keep their identity cards with the office that has been opened at the Transit Check Point (TCP) and get permission to visit Kaman Post. Once they submit their identity cards at the office, a message will be accordingly sent to the Kaman Post regarding the number of people visiting there," he said.
The opening of Kaman Post at the LoC in Uri has paved the way for border tourism.
"Tourism is taking back its route to Kashmir and Kaman Post in Uri has also been opened for the tourists. A lot of tourism activities are being planned and in times to come we will see more activities in this area," Brigadier Kuldeep said. "There are various schemes to promote border tourism here in Uri like trekking and paragliding, which have a lot of potential here. I want the youth to come forward and take advantage of the available opportunities, and then see how this area will prosper."
Speaking about two years of successful ceasefire along the LoC, the top Army official termed it as a constructive and positive step. “It should continue so that people remain happy and live their life without any difficulties,” he said. "Once the ceasefire remains intact, there will be no hindrance in the day-to-day lives of people living in this area,” he said.
The Baramulla district administration has taken up various projects worth Rs 8.71 crore approved under Smridhi Seema Yojana (SSY) to give a facelift to the border areas.
The SSY is a component of the Border Area Development Plan (BADP), under which the district administration has started execution of different works in border areas.
During previous years, the people living close to the LoC in Uri would demand construction of bunkers.
However, owing to the two years of successful ceasefire, educational institutions have replaced bunkers while the health sector is being upgraded on priority.
"This is a good sign of peace and a constituent of a good future. There should be no need for bunkers. Border areas should get all the facilities including improved education sector, healthcare facilities, and roads as the government is also on a mission to take its facilities to each and every corner," Brigadier Kuldeep said.