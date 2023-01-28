No security lapse yesterday, 3-tier security placed: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar: A day after the Congress alleged lapses in security arrangements in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, J&K Police said that three-tier security arrangement had been put in place for the last leg in Kashmir.

“We are giving three-tier protection and all security arrangements have been made. Bharat Jodo yatra is going on smoothly,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir.

“Traffic has also been diverted and there won’t be any problem,” Kumar said.

On reports about a security lapse during the yatra, ADGP said that there was no security lapse in Friday’s arrangement.