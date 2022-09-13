No shortage of funds for youth who aspire to become entrepreneurs: LG

As a significant step towards tapping the immense tourism potential of the district, the project of tourist infrastructure development of Noori Chhamb under PMDP was also inaugurated on Tuesday.

Observing that the tribal community awaited social justice for years, the LG said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various schemes had been implemented in J&K and every tribal family had been granted their long-due constitutional rights.

“Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program, (PMEGP), skill development for tribal youth has been started in Poonch and two batches of training have been completed. The government is bearing the expenses of the coaching for young boys and girls of the tribal community for the Civil Services, J&K Administrative Service examination, NEET, and JEE examination,” he said.

The LG said that there would be no shortage of funds for those youths who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

“In Poonch last year, 1479 young boys and girls became entrepreneurs and employed more than 3500 people. This year we have also set a target to make 1062 youth entrepreneurs. Under the Mumkin programme of Mission Youth, 97 vehicles have been distributed among the youth, and under Tejaswini Yojana, we are moving towards fulfilling the dream of 300 girls to become entrepreneurs,” he said. “Special focus of the administration is on the development of border villages by ensuring effective implementation of projects under BADP, Samridh Seema Yojana, and Aspirational Block. A total of 55 projects of Samridh Seema Yojna and 11 projects of Aspirational Block have been approved and their tendering process is going on.”

Addressing the demands of the public representatives and people of Poonch, the LG assured that Mendhar, Poonch Mini Secretariat would be completed soon.

“Power capacity of various areas of Poonch including Chandak, Mendhar, Loran will also be augmented to cater to the needs of the people,” he said. “We are working on the principle of ‘Governance for All’ and not for a select few. Dedicated efforts are being made to establish a corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented society.”