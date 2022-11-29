No space for hate speech in a democracy: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday said that extremism and terrorism were against the very meaning of Islam.

Addressing a conference at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi on the role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia, Doval said,

“None of the ends for which extremism, radicalisation and the misuse of religion are employed are justifiable on any ground. This is a distortion of religion against which all of us need to raise our voices. Extremism and terrorism is against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and wellbeing (Salamati and Asalaam). Opposition to such forces should not be painted as a confrontation with any religion. That is a ruse," he said.