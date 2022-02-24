No trace of 6 missing Kishtwar persons

Jammu: Even as officials claimed that rescue operations to trace the six missing persons from Warwan in Kishtwar had been launched, inclement weather and more than 6 feet deep snow on Margan Top, the mountain pass through which the missing persons are likely to have been travelling from Anantnag district, hampered efforts to locate them.

It may be mentioned that at least six persons, heading for their native village in Warwan from Anantnag on foot, went missing after they made a last call to their respective families on Tuesday evening.